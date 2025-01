S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 178.56 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 32.69% to Rs 27.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 178.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 160.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.178.56160.5925.3525.1347.2638.7335.8627.9027.5620.77

