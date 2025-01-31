Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 6.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 126.33 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 6.32% to Rs 1748.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1644.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 126.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.33108.0575.7366.671789.461673.921781.021665.451748.361644.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News