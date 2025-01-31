Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 6.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 126.33 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 6.32% to Rs 1748.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1644.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 126.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales126.33108.05 17 OPM %75.7366.67 -PBDT1789.461673.92 7 PBT1781.021665.45 7 NP1748.361644.43 6

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

