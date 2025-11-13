Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 265.66 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 64.50% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 265.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.265.66228.867.7511.8021.3744.2412.1938.5411.6332.76

