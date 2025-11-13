Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4021.88% to Rs 39.57 crore

Net Loss of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reported to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4021.88% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.570.96-19.43-3550.00-4.78-38.35-19.86-53.39-19.86-53.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News