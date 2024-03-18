Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Euro Edge Higher

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Edge Higher

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market edged slightly higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 74407 contracts in the data reported through March 12, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 8096 net contracts with net long position coming off its lowest level in over 16 months.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

