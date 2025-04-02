Paytm partners with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

To deploy 400 card machines for property tax collection

Paytm (One 97 Communications) has partnered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to simplify property tax collection by deploying more than 400 Paytm innovative All-In-One EDC Devices (Card Machines).

The Paytm Card Machines deployed at multiple collection centers and for door-to-door collection, allows citizens to pay their property tax through credit cards, debit cards, and Paytm pioneered QR codes eliminating the need for cash, cheques, or demand drafts. The card machines are integrated with the GHMC app, enabling officials to check pending dues, collect payments instantly, and generate an on-the-spot confirmation slip.

With Paytm's seamless payment solution, GHMC has streamlined collections, ensuring faster and more reliable transactions. On an average, GHMC collects Rs 5-7 crore in property tax every month, with collections surging to Rs 22 crore during mid-year and fiscal year-end periods.

