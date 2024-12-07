Paytm Singapore to sell its stock acquisition rights in PayPay, Japan

For a cash consideration equivalent of Rs 2,364 crore

One 97 Communications announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One97 Communications Singapore Private (Paytm Singapore), has approved sale of Stock Acquisition Rights (SARs) held in PayPay Corporation, Japan (PayPay).

These SARs, acquired by Paytm Singapore in September, 2020 will be sold to a SoftBank Vision Fund 2 entity for net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion. Through this deal, PayPay is valued at JPY 1.06 trillion and accordingly, PayPay SARs held by Paytm Singapore are valued at net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion (after netting off the exercise cost of SARs) equivalent to Rs 2,364 crore. The transaction is expected to be closed in December 2024 subject to the satisfactory completion of all corporate approvals and customary closing conditions.

The Board of Paytm Singapore has approved the sale of the above-mentioned SARs as it has created significant value for the Company. The SARs sale net proceeds would fortify the consolidated cash reserves of OCL and help drive future business initiatives, focused on maximizing value creation for shareholders.

