PB Fintech drops on plan to inject Rs 696 crore into healthcare arm

PB Fintech dropped 4.44% to Rs 1404.15 after the company announced a proposed Rs 696 crore investment in its wholly-owned healthcare subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services, for the financial year 2025-26.

The capital infusion, which is subject to shareholder approval via a postal ballot, will be executed through the subscription or purchase of equity shares and compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS). This strategic move aims to bolster PB Healthcare's financial stability, supporting general operating expenses, enhancing brand visibility, and funding key strategic initiatives.

PB Healthcare Services, incorporated in January 2025, operates within the rapidly expanding healthcare and allied services sector in India.

PB Fintech will invest alongside Yashish Dahiya (chairman, executive director & chief executive officer of the company), Alok Bansal (executive vice chairman & whole-time director) and three Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP"). The total proposed investment including the mentioned personal investments, will bring the total to Rs 828.75 crore.

Upon completion, PB Fintech is expected to hold up to 33.63% of PB Healthcare on a fully diluted basis, assuming the maximum investment amount is realized. The investment is contingent on shareholder approval.

PB Fintech is primarily engaged in providing online marketing, consulting and support services through its online portal policybazaar.com and paisabazaar.com largely for the financial service industry, including insurance.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of PB Fintech rose 88.02% to Rs 71.54 crore while net sales rose 48.31% to Rs 1291.62 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

