Index of industrial production expands 5% on year in January 2025

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) showed today that the IIP growth rate for the month of January 2025 is 5 percent, marking an improvement over the 3.2 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of December 2024. This is the highest annual growth rate in eight months. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of January 2025 are 4.4 percent, 5.5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 161.3 against 153.6 in January 2024. Within the manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in January 2025 over January 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of January 2025 are Manufacture of basic metals (6.3%), Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (8.5%) and Manufacture of electrical equipment (21.7%).

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

