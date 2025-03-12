Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptus Value allots 10-year NCDs worth Rs 200 cr

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India said that its board has approved the allotment of 20,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

The company allotted 20,000 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, NCDs having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to an amount of Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

These debentures have a coupon rate of 8.75% p.a., payable monthly, and the date of maturity is 11 March 2030.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India is amongst the fastest growing & profitable affordable housing finance company. The company offers home loans for purchase and self-construction of residential property, home improvement, extension loans, loan against property and business loans to the low and middle-income groups.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.9% to Rs 190.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 157.59 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 27.4% YoY to Rs 464.68 core during the quarter.

The counter declined 1.73% to end at Rs 300.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

