PC Jeweller board to mull fund raising proposal

The jewellery maker announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 22 March 2024 to consider the proposal of raising of funds.

The company may raise funds through further public offer, rights issue, american depository receipts / global depository receipts / foreign currency convertible bonds, qualified institutions placement, debt issue and preferential issue.

PC Jeweller (PCJ) is one of the leading players in the gems and jewellery segment in India. PCJ with its headquarters in Delhi, is engaged in the manufacture, retail and export of gold, diamond and studded jewellery.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 197.98 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 61.12 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 95.3% YoY to Rs 40.06 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 4.96% to trade at Rs 58.85 on the BSE.

