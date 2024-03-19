Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 95.91 points or 1.5% at 6286.87 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (down 3.74%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.51%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.29%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.97%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.75%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.64%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.53%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.88%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.55%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 592.17 or 0.81% at 72156.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 190.2 points or 0.86% at 21865.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 285.62 points or 0.68% at 41696.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.61 points or 0.87% at 12860.82.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 2460 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

