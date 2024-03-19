NSE SME Signoria Creation spurts on listing

Shares of Signoria Creation were quoting at Rs 137.55 on the NSE, a premium of 72.55% compared with the issue price of Rs 65.

The scrip was listed at Rs 131, a premium of 66% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at an upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 137.55 and a low of Rs 124.45. About 8.72 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Signoria Creation's IPO was subscribed 485.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 March 2024 and it closed on 14 March 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 61 to 65 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 14,28,000 shares. The company intends to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Signoria Creation on 11 March 2024, raised Rs 2.08 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.20 lakh shares at Rs 65 per share to 2 anchor investor.

Signoria Creation is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of women apparels like kurtis, pants, tops, co-ord sets, dupattas and gowns. The company's primary goal is to manufacture women's branded clothes under the Signoria brand. The company has two manufacturing units, Unit I and Unit II, located in Mansarovar and Sanganer, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

As of 15 February 2024, the company had 153 employees (45 permanent employees, and 108 contract employees).

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 6.52 crore and net profit of Rs 0.64 crore for the period as on 30 September 2023.

