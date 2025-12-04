PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Banco Products (India) Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 December 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd soared 9.00% to Rs 11.26 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 126.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd surged 6.94% to Rs 714.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd spiked 6.42% to Rs 1154.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61247 shares in the past one month. Hindustan Copper Ltd exploded 5.63% to Rs 358.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.41 lakh shares in the past one month.