Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Pace Digitek said its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has secured an order worth ₹99.71 crore from Advait Greenergy for the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems (BESS) and related equipment.The execution timeline requires the initial delivery within 102 days from the effective date, followed by subsequent deliveries within 31 days after the first shipment, totalling 133 days. As per the buyers schedule, 50% of the BESS DC block supplies must be completed by 15 March 2026, with the balance to be delivered by 15 April 2026.
Pace Digitek is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a significant focus on the telecom industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cables.
The companys consolidated net profit slipped 32.7% to Rs 64.08 crore on a 37% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 533.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of Pace Digitek rose 0.97% to Rs 213.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app