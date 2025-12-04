Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Pace Digitek said its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has secured an order worth ₹99.71 crore from Advait Greenergy for the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems (BESS) and related equipment.

The execution timeline requires the initial delivery within 102 days from the effective date, followed by subsequent deliveries within 31 days after the first shipment, totalling 133 days. As per the buyers schedule, 50% of the BESS DC block supplies must be completed by 15 March 2026, with the balance to be delivered by 15 April 2026.

Pace Digitek is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a significant focus on the telecom industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cables.