Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 20.20% to Rs 877.37 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries declined 1.12% to Rs 51.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.20% to Rs 877.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 174.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3436.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3158.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales877.37729.95 20 3436.153158.41 9 OPM %9.288.61 -8.968.09 - PBDT73.9252.13 42 256.86213.17 20 PBT55.0338.18 44 192.66162.39 19 NP51.3551.93 -1 174.83149.25 17

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

