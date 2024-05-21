Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.20% to Rs 877.37 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries declined 1.12% to Rs 51.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.20% to Rs 877.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 174.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3436.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3158.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

