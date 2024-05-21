Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 37.74 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises rose 42.70% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.89% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 100.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.7431.73 19 100.5888.95 13 OPM %11.551.83 -20.4417.66 - PBDT4.172.87 45 20.1317.70 14 PBT3.812.46 55 18.9616.16 17 NP2.641.85 43 14.0512.02 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rudrabhishek Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 3.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 940.00% in the December 2023 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 84.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story