Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises rose 42.70% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.89% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 100.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

