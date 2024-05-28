Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 80.31% to Rs 78.22 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 54.52% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.31% to Rs 78.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.40% to Rs 16.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.95% to Rs 224.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales78.2243.38 80 224.30163.78 37 OPM %13.9216.64 -12.4711.88 - PBDT10.596.85 55 26.5018.07 47 PBT9.355.48 71 21.5313.39 61 NP6.324.09 55 16.069.71 65

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

