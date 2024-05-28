Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.31% to Rs 78.22 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 54.52% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.31% to Rs 78.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.40% to Rs 16.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.95% to Rs 224.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News