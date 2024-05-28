Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.74% to Rs 85.17 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain declined 75.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.74% to Rs 85.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.23% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 347.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales85.1792.32 -8 347.48269.08 29 OPM %1.220.91 -1.660.77 - PBDT0.810.77 5 3.532.23 58 PBT0.390.64 -39 2.731.79 53 NP0.110.44 -75 1.551.30 19

