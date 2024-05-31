Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peeti Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Peeti Securities reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.51% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 24.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.577.87 -4 24.8326.83 -7 OPM %-0.130 -0.642.31 - PBDT0.160.04 300 0.590.84 -30 PBT0.140.02 600 0.510.79 -35 NP0.110 0 0.410.59 -31

