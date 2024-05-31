Peeti Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Peeti Securities reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.51% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 24.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

7.577.8724.8326.83-0.1300.642.310.160.040.590.840.140.020.510.790.1100.410.59

