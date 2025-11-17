Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 42.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 4.09 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 42.97% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.093.8677.7596.370.611.310.611.310.731.28

