Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1155.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 1155.87% to Rs 57.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 1721.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1495.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1721.161495.577.043.31217.1683.90141.558.4757.774.60

