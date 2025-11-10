Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.26% to Rs 906.56 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 20.22% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 906.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 747.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.906.56747.618.9810.0760.4453.4941.0636.0532.2826.85

