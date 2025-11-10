Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 69.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 208.66 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 69.25% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 208.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 193.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.208.66193.3614.3617.8512.4622.605.1515.483.3710.96

