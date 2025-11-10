Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 30.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.90% to Rs 45.84 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 30.05% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 45.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.8435.847.819.713.802.993.282.582.772.13

