Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.30% to Rs 845.67 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 20.98% to Rs 31.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 845.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 733.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

