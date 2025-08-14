Raj Oil Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.42% to Rs 33.60 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 58.42% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.6021.216.16-0.281.85-0.291.37-0.761.41-0.79

