HCKK Ventures standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of HCKK Ventures rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

