City Pulse Multiventures standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 178.05% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of City Pulse Multiventures rose 120.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 178.05% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.140.41 178 OPM %81.5875.61 -PBDT0.930.31 200 PBT0.740.25 196 NP0.550.25 120

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

