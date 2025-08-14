City Pulse Multiventures standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 178.05% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of City Pulse Multiventures rose 120.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 178.05% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.140.4181.5875.610.930.310.740.250.550.25

