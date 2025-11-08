Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 345.45% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 345.45% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.980.223.06-18.180.140.110.140.110.140.11

