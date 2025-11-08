Medico Remedies wins export order from PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic

Medico Remedies has secured government supply order for USD 1,116,517 to supply to PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic.

PROMESE/CAL (Programa de Medicamentos Esenciales y Central de Logtica) is the program responsible for the centralized purchase and distribution of medicines, health supplies and laboratory reagents that meets the demand of the National Public Health System in the Country of Dominican Republic. Medico Remedies has secured the order to supply tablets, capsules and dry syrups to PROMESE/CAL and will complete the supply of the full order within 3 months.

