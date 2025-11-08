Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Remedies wins export order from PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic

Medico Remedies wins export order from PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Medico Remedies has secured government supply order for USD 1,116,517 to supply to PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic.

PROMESE/CAL (Programa de Medicamentos Esenciales y Central de Logtica) is the program responsible for the centralized purchase and distribution of medicines, health supplies and laboratory reagents that meets the demand of the National Public Health System in the Country of Dominican Republic. Medico Remedies has secured the order to supply tablets, capsules and dry syrups to PROMESE/CAL and will complete the supply of the full order within 3 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Record 64.66% turnout in phase-I of Bihar assembly polls

GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company recommends 2nd interim dividend

Hexaware Technologies completes four acquisition transactions

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 539 cr project from North Western Railway

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story