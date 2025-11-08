Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Record 64.66% turnout in phase-I of Bihar assembly polls

Record 64.66% turnout in phase-I of Bihar assembly polls

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Bihar witnessed a record-breaking voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of its 2025 Assembly elections, the highest ever in the states history. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said polling was conducted peacefully across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, with over 3.75 crore eligible voters participating in what it described as a festive celebration of democracy.

For the first time in Bihar, 100% of polling stations were equipped with live webcasting, ensuring real-time monitoring and greater transparency. Voting began simultaneously across all 45,341 polling stations, and the ECI confirmed that the day passed without any major incidents or disruptions.

This milestone marks a new chapter in Bihars electoral history, surpassing the previous record of 62.57% set in the 2000 Assembly elections. Over the decades, voter participation in the state has shown a consistent upward trendfrom 42.6% in 1951-52 to 57.29% in 2020signaling a steady deepening of democratic engagement.

Preparations are now in full swing for the second phase of polling on November 11, which will cover 122 constituencies across 20 districts. The counting of votes for all phases will take place on November 14, 2025. In total, 90,712 polling booths will be set up across Bihar to enable over 7.43 crore registered voters to exercise their franchise in what is shaping up to be one of the states most participative elections ever.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

