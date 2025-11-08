Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 600.68 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.48%, compared to Rs 609.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses during the quarter increased 19.47% to Rs 781.10 crore, compared with Rs 970.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On segmental front, revenue from Liner shipping stood at Rs 1,050.71 crore (down 18.35% YoY) and revenue from offshore stood at Rs 338.23 crore (up 12.28% YoY), during the quarter.

Great Eastern Shipping Company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 7.20 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed 13 November 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid on or after 2 December 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Great Eastern Shipping Company, along with its subsidiaries is a major player in the Indian shipping and Oil drilling services industry.

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 3.45% to close at Rs 1084.65 on Friday, 7 November, on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company recommends 2nd interim dividend

Hexaware Technologies completes four acquisition transactions

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 539 cr project from North Western Railway

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 13.38% in the September 2025 quarter

I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 31.86% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story