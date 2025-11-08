GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 600.68 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.48%, compared to Rs 609.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses during the quarter increased 19.47% to Rs 781.10 crore, compared with Rs 970.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On segmental front, revenue from Liner shipping stood at Rs 1,050.71 crore (down 18.35% YoY) and revenue from offshore stood at Rs 338.23 crore (up 12.28% YoY), during the quarter.