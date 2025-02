Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 3.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 61.31% to Rs 808.80 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 3.69% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 61.31% to Rs 808.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2090.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.808.802090.404.671.5723.8224.3222.1722.6717.7217.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News