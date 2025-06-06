Permanent Magnets Ltd Surges 12.25%

Permanent Magnets Ltd has added 16.07% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Permanent Magnets Ltd gained 12.25% today to trade at Rs 898. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.38% to quote at 15136.93. The index is up 16.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd increased 9.08% and Cochin Shipyard Ltd added 8.19% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 4.54 % over last one year compared to the 8.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Permanent Magnets Ltd has added 16.07% over last one month compared to 16.28% gain in BSE Industrials index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14391 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10089 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1199 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 600 on 17 Mar 2025.