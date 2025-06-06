Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Praj Inds, CEAT, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Manappuram Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares are banned from F&O trading on 6 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

JSW Energy has commissioned 281 MW of organic renewable energy capacity with solar capacity of 215 MW and wind capacity of 66 MW, taking the current installed capacity to 12,499 MW.

Praj Industries has signed an agreement with Paraguay-based Enersur to assess, develop, and implement a fully integrated biorefinery project in Paraguay in a phased manner. The biorefinery aims to produce ethanol along with co-products such as distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn oil, biogas, biobitumen, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

CEATs board is scheduled to meet on 10 June 2025, to consider raising funds up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non- convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Medplus Health Services subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions has received one suspension order for a drug license for store situated at Maharashtra. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Greenedge Enterprises for total consideration of Rs 27 crore. The mode of acquisition (cash consideration / shares swap) will be determined by the Board at a later stage. Brigade Enterprises wholly owned subsidiary, Brigade Tetrarch Private has incorporated a limited liability partnership (LLP) named Auraterra Developers LLP, with an initial capital contribution of Rs 99,990. The said LLP will take up development of real estate projects.