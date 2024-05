Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has received Notification of Award for the Procurement of 01 (One) No. Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (Hopper Capacity 1000 m3) with spare parts, from Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on 09 May 2024 and the same was accepted by the Company on 16 May 2024. The total contract value is USO 1,65,75,210 excluding taxes.

