Persistent Systems launches Gen-AI powered Population Health Management solution

Persistent Systems launched an innovative Generative AI-powered Population Health Management (PHM) Solution in collaboration with Microsoft.

Aligned with value-based care models, the Solution identifies Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) to determine patients' nonclinical needs and better predict the cost of care driven by clinical conditions. It helps patients receive quality care at the right time and in the right place, while optimizing capacity and cost effectiveness for healthcare providers and organizations.

Predictive risk modeling is a critical tool to identify patients who will require significant medical assistance, as a relatively small proportion of the population accounts for the majority of healthcare spending. Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Persistent's PHM Solution identifies SDoH based on Electronic Health Records (EHR) data. Since up to 80% of key patient information within an EHR is in the form of unstructured clinical notes, Persistent's Solution accurately extracts this information, unlike PHM solutions in the market, which are solely dependent on third-party data sources or survey data. This innovative method, compared to existing natural language processing-based approaches, is intended to improve patient outcomes through more timely and intelligent care recommendations, and provides higher accuracy, improved scale, and increased compliance.

In addition, Persistent's PHM Solution assists a physician or a caregiver in recommending personalized interventions through community-based programs and care management teams to prevent emergency department visits, avoidable readmissions, and extended hospital stays. The Solution decreases 30-day readmissions by up to 60%, and continuously monitors correlations and outcomes to ensure quality patient engagement.

. The PHM Solution is currently available on Azure Marketplace.

