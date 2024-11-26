Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.87%, gains for five straight sessions

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5969.25, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.77% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5969.25, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24161.15. The Sensex is at 79896.82, down 0.27%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 5.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43618.15, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5958.6, up 0.56% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 88.93% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.77% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 94.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

