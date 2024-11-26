HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 crore

Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 65.72% to Rs 226.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 649.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1164.03649.4886.3988.92309.36186.04303.10183.09226.49136.67

