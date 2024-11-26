Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 crore

Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 65.72% to Rs 226.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 649.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1164.03649.48 79 OPM %86.3988.92 -PBDT309.36186.04 66 PBT303.10183.09 66 NP226.49136.67 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: President releases coin, stamp on 75th anniversary of Constitution adoption

LeapFrog Investments secures $1.15 billion in largest fund to date

TCS secures 3-year extension with SPARSH to streamline defence pensions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty trades below 24,200; IT, FMCG gain; Banks drop

Here's why Nifty Metal index rose over 1% on November 26; details inside

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story