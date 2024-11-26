HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 croreNet profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 65.72% to Rs 226.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 649.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1164.03649.48 79 OPM %86.3988.92 -PBDT309.36186.04 66 PBT303.10183.09 66 NP226.49136.67 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News