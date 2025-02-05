Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.61%, rises for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 6210.05, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 12.28% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6210.05, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23721.35. The Sensex is at 78351.94, down 0.3%. Persistent Systems Ltd has dropped around 1.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42860.2, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6249.05, up 1.99% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 43.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 12.28% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 90.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

