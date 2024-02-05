Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for third straight session

Pfizer Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4710.35, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% gain in NIFTY and a 50.31% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Pfizer Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4710.35, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 21933.05. The Sensex is at 72244.95, up 0.22%. Pfizer Ltd has added around 7.19% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17972.1, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29488 shares today, compared to the daily average of 30140 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

Central Bank of India spurts 3.02%, up for five straight sessions

Bank of India spurts 4.85%, gains for five straight sessions

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 2.2%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 4.3%, rises for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 7.83%, Gains for third straight session

Bosch Ltd soars 1.02%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.25%, Gains for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story