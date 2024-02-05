Bosch Ltd soars 1.02%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 24199.95, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.69% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 24199.95, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 21933.05. The Sensex is at 72244.95, up 0.22%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 7.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19380.5, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7645 shares today, compared to the daily average of 27253 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 24167.6, up 0.99% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 46.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

