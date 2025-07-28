Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer Ltd Spurts 6.26%

Pfizer Ltd Spurts 6.26%

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Pfizer Ltd has lost 0.1% over last one month compared to 3.16% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 3.28% drop in the SENSEX

Pfizer Ltd rose 6.26% today to trade at Rs 5689.95. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.15% to quote at 45404.45. The index is up 3.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd increased 4.43% and Vimta Labs Ltd added 2.26% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 13.01 % over last one year compared to the 0.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2724 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6452.85 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3742.9 on 07 Apr 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

