LTTS wins $60 million contract from US based telecom provider

L&T Technology Services announced a major milestone in its Tech segment with the signing of a ~$60 million multi-year agreement with a prominent U.S. based provider of wireless telecommunications services. This strategic engagement will see LTTS delivering advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide crucial engineering services, including R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customer's network software automation platforms. Additionally, LTTS will establish a delivery center in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery. The engagement will leverage LTTS' capabilities in Smart World Connectivity and next generation networks to drive cutting-edge innovations for the client.