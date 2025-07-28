Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers raises Rs 431 cr via NCD issuance

Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Omaxe, has successfully raised Rs. 431 crore by issuance and allotment of 43,100 Unlisted, Senior, Secured, Redeemable Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs. 1 Lakh each through private placement. The funds have been raised from "OCM INVESTMENT FUND SCHEME I".

