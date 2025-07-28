Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 3491.70 crore

Net profit of Lodha Developers rose 41.95% to Rs 674.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 475.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 3491.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2846.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3491.702846.5028.1926.57969.40711.00903.50650.60674.70475.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News