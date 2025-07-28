Amber Group to acquire controlling stake in Israel based Unitronics

IL JIN Electronics India , a material subsidiary of Amber Group, has entered into definitive agreements for taking controlling stake in Israel based Unitronics (1989) (R"G).

Unitronics offers an extensive range of industrial automation products designed to meet the unique requirements of different applications including design, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and support of products such as PLCs (Programmable logic controllers), HMIs (Human-Machine Interface), PLCs with integrated HMIs, VFDs (Variable Frequency Drives), Servo Drives, SaaS solutions like UniCloud, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with built in business intelligence, supported by its all-in-one software for machine and process control across various industries.

Unitronics has a robust global presence, delivering its solutions worldwide through an extensive sales network with US and European market contributing ~55% and ~40% of its sales respectively.

Unitronics is set to leverage IL JIN's extensive electronic manufacturing expertise and pan-India presence to enhance operational synergies, accelerate innovation, and strengthen its product position in India.

The acquisition aligns with Amber Electronic Division's strategy to expand its product portfolio in industrial applications. The combined strength lays a strong foundation for accelerated growth by localizing manufacturing through backward integration, enhancing competitiveness in India, and gaining access to global markets like the US and Europe amid rising demand for Industry 4.0 and real-time data technologies.