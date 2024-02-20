Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 4.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 641.55, up 4.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.73% in last one year as compared to a 24.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 641.55, up 4.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22161.95. The Sensex is at 72930.06, up 0.31%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has risen around 10.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20481.6, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

