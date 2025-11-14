Frick India standalone net profit declines 18.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 100.04 crore

Net profit of Frick India declined 18.13% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 100.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.100.0486.425.686.547.358.556.307.914.385.35

